NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by earnings reports from consumer bellwethers like Target while gains in commodities and the euro indicated more willingness to add to risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 21.04 points, or 0.18 percent, at 11,426.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,196.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.71 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,528.16. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)