NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the market opened, extending the previous session's steep losses, on fears the U.S. economy may slip back into recession and European banks could be severely damaged by another credit freeze.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 88.09 points, or 0.80 percent, at 10,902.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.72 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,131.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 17.68 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,362.75. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)