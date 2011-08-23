NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, after gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less gloomy than feared, but bank stocks fell as investors fretted Bank of America Corp may need to raise capital and could face additional mortgage lawsuit payouts.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 47.23 points, or 0.44 percent, to 10,901.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 3.01 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,126.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 10.45 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,355.83.