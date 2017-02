NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a sharp rally in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 22.70 points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,154.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 1.69 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,160.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 4.08 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,441.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)