NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as investors found few reasons to buy following a volatile week and ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 66.34 points, or 0.59 percent, to 11,083.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 5.65 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,153.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 9.26 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,410.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)