NEW YORK, Aug 30 Wall Street stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a nearly 8 percent run over the past five sessions as investors cautiously awaited data on consumer confidence and minutes from the latest meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 57.98 points, or 0.50 percent, at 11,481.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.68 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,202.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.30 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,546.81. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)