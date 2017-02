NEW YORK, Sept 1 Wall Street stocks opened little changed on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims declined while nonfarm productivity was weaker than previously thought in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 18.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 11,595.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 1.16 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,217.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 1.69 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,581.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)