NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Thursday, extending losses for a third day, as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data in Europe and China heightened fears about a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 147.88 points, or 1.33 percent, at 10,976.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 13.82 points, or 1.18 percent, at 1,152.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 71.89 points, or 2.83 percent, at 2,466.30. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)