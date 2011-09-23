NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as talk of a Greece default gained pace and a day after markets spiraled downward on deepening worries about global economic stagnation.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 61.04 points, or 0.57 percent, at 10,672.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 5.81 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,123.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 10.71 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,444.96.

Equity index futures cut losses shortly before the open and briefly turning positive on talk of European Central Bank action in the currency market. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)