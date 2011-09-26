NEW YORK, Sept 26 Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday on hopes euro zone policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease the region's debt crisis, but little clarity on their potential effectiveness could keep markets volatile.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 1.89 points, or 0.02 percent, to 10,773.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 8.33 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,144.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 8.18 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,491.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)