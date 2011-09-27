NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Tuesday on hope that euro zone officials were working to beef up the region's rescue fund to ease the debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 156.97 points, or 1.42 percent, to 11,200.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 17.17 points, or 1.48 percent, to 1,180.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 46.29 points, or 1.84 percent, to 2,562.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)