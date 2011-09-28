NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks opened higher and were on track for a fourth straight day of gains on Wednesday as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress on plans to lessen the euro zone's debt woes.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 69.89 points, or 0.62 percent, at 11,260.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 3.41 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,178.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 10.59 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,557.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)