US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses near record highs
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks opened more than 1 percent higher on Thursday after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data was stronger than forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 190.61 points, or 1.73 percent, at 11,201.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.10 points, or 1.57 percent, at 1,169.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 44.49 points, or 1.79 percent, at 2,536.07.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut