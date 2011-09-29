NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks opened more than 1 percent higher on Thursday after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data was stronger than forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 190.61 points, or 1.73 percent, at 11,201.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.10 points, or 1.57 percent, at 1,169.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 44.49 points, or 1.79 percent, at 2,536.07.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)