NEW YORK Oct 5 Wall Street stocks opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the market staged a huge reversal to end sharply higher and as investors sought clarity from European officials about plans to prop up the region's struggling banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 31.03 points, or 0.29 percent, at 10,777.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.52 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,119.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.95 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,388.87. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)