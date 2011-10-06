NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as traders reacted to developments from the European Central Bank, including moves to ease bank financing and a decision not to lower interest rates as some investors had hoped.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 16.16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 10,923.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX fell 3.02 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,141.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dipped 3.43 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,457.08. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)