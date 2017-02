NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track for its sixth day of gains in the past seven, on optimism Slovakia would reach a deal to expand the euro zone rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 65.13 points, or 0.57 percent, to 11,481.43. The S&P 500 .SPX added 8.87 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,204.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 20.61 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,603.64. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)