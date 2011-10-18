NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday after Moody's said it would review France's credit rating and investors grappled with less-than-stellar earnings from some big corporations.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 49.65 points, or 0.44 percent, to 11,347.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX shed 0.03 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,200.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 2.06 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,612.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)