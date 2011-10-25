NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday following comments from Germany's Chancellor that the country is opposed to phrase in a final draft for the region's summit.

Some weak corporate results, including from 3M Co (MMM.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), added to the cautious tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 52.72 points, or 0.44 percent, at 11,860.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.54 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,245.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 19.19 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,680.25. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)