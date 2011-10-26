NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday as optimism about corporate earnings, including Boeing Co's (BA.N) strong results, offset concerns about a meeting of European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 154.77 points, or 1.32 percent, at 11,861.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 13.87 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,242.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 27.63 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,666.05. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)