NEW YORK Oct 13 Traders in the U.S. equity options market loaded up on downside protection on Monday by the greatest margin in more than six years as a third straight day of steep stock market losses signaled to derivatives players that there is far more volatility to come.

Trading in puts conveying the right to sell stocks at a set price in the future exceeded calls that provide a comparable option to buy them at a later date by a 1.45-to-1 margin. This so-called put-to-call ratio was the most heavily skewed to puts since the early days of the financial crisis in March 2008, according to Interactive Brokers data.

Andrew Wilkinson, Chief Market Analyst at Interactive Brokers LLC said, the activity was accentuated by a surge in the CBOE VIX index. The VIX, the stock market's "fear index," jumped 16 percent to close at its highest since June 2012.

The put-to-call skew was even more exaggerated in favor of puts in trading of options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 index. There, options volume totaled 5.53 million, with puts outnumbering calls by a ratio of nearly 3:1, according to Trade Alert data.

"It's not that unusual to see an increase in put activity when the market sells off like it did. Investors are taking up positions to hedge their portfolios," said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Fred Ruffy.

"People are just kind of skittish after the huge run-up for a long time without any sort of correction," Ruffy said.

U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing below its 200-day moving average, a key technical support level, as declines in energy and airline shares led a late-day selloff.

The S&P 500 has fallen 4.8 percent in the last three days, its worst such run in nearly three years. It closed 6.8 percent below its record high close set last month and ended the day below the 1,900 level for the first time since May.

"People are scrambling for protection. Particularly when we broke 1,900 convincingly on the SPX that's when the acceleration of the sell-off and the acceleration in the volatility really took off," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

With financial sector heavyweights JPMorgan Chase & Co , Wells Fargo and Citigroup set to report results on Tuesday morning, a lot of the options activity may also have been linked to traders positioning for possible rough news on the earnings front, Kinahan said.

"If they are to miss or give bad guidance going forward people want to pay up for the protection just in case," he said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrew Hay)