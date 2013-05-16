* Demand muted for protection against Euro STOXX 50
* Demand grows for bets on future index gains
* Any stock market fall could leave investors exposed
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 16 Demand for protection against a
sell-off in European stocks is down before options on a major
index expire on Friday, suggesting investors are confident a
months-long rally has further to go.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of top euro zone shares
has gained nearly 10 percent since a similar monthly expiry in
April, leaving almost all the "put" option bets by investors to
speculate on or protect themselves against stock falls set to
expire worthless.
As investors cut their positions in puts, however, they have
little defence in options if the rally does lose steam.
"The overall trend is bullish, and we don't feel that we
need to hedge the portfolios at this point, even if puts are
very cheap," Diamant Bleu Gestion fund manager Christian Jimenez
said.
"If things turn awry, we'll just cut the positions and cash
in the gains."
Over the month, demand to buy "call" options - bets the
market will rise - has increased and the put-call ratio fall
from a mid-April high of 2.3 to 1.
Abundant central bank money has lured investors to equities
from other asset classes, reducing demand from speculators to
bet on falls. However, concerns remain over Europe's economic
health and corporate earnings have been lacklustre, meaning
structural demand from funds to hedge holdings is also low.
The most recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager
survey showed many funds are "underweight" their investment
benchmarks on the euro zone, reflecting this more cautious view.
"Investors remain underweight Europe, and so demand for puts
has been very low in general," Kokou Agbo-Bloua, European head
of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said.
"(Instead) there's been more demand for calls to play a
catch-up of the Euro STOXX versus the S&P, Nikkei
, FTSE or SMI that have done very well so
far," he added, referring to other leading global indexes.
Agbo-Bloua said he expected more holders of calls would
renew their options on stocks rising after Friday's expiry
rather than exercise their right to buy.
The UK's FTSE 100 index is up around 16 percent this year,
while the Swiss SMI index is up 22 percent.
One consequence of the expected preference to "roll over"
calls rather than puts is that the market could become
vulnerable to a sell-off, as few investors would hold the
insurance against such a move that can mitigate its scale.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, used to measure
the cost of protecting stock holdings against market falls,
dropped to a two-month low on Thursday.
"If the market does now turn, there's far fewer puts in the
market... The cost of protection is really cheap, and for the
people who want to defend against a sharp fall in the market
it's almost never been cheaper," Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley, said.