May 7 Shares in OvaScience Inc were up
8 percent on Thursday after the company announced the first
birth of baby resulting from its experimental Augment fertility
treatment.
The OvaScience technology is in its very early stages and
has yet to be proven to work on a large scale or cleared by
regulators for use in the United States. But Michael King, an
analyst at JMP Securities in New York, said it does not appear
to have any competition and could sell into a large overseas
market.
"The birth of this child was an important milestone," said
King, who has a $53 12-month price target on the company's stock
and estimates it could have $1 billion in revenue by 2022.
In early afternoon trading, the stock was at $26.49 after
trading up as much as 16 percent at $28.62 in heavy volume after
the announcement and a Time.com story on the subject from
Wednesday evening. However, the shares still were far short of
their mid-March peak of $53.46.
OvaScience said its Augment fertility treatment was designed
to enhance in-vitro fertilization by improving the health of a
woman`s eggs.
The treatment draws on energy-producing mitochondria from a
woman`s own immature egg cells found in the protective lining of
the ovaries to supplement existing mitochondria in the eggs, it
said.
One of the first patients who received the Augment treatment
gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Toronto, Canada, the company
said.
U.S. medical advisers have been weighing human studies on a
related but different technology involving "three-parent in
vitro fertilization (IVF)" that also uses mitochondria.
King noted that his revenue estimate is based on looking at
the European and Japanese market. U.S. approval, he noted, would
be "icing on the cake" but could potentially take years, if it
happens at all.
The stock had fallen 55.6 percent from a peak close of
$53.46 on March 24 to an intraday low of $23.75 after the
company issued fertility data that was not as impressive as some
investors hoped, according to King.
OvaScience said that one in six couples around the world
have trouble getting pregnant naturally.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)