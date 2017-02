NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks pared early gains on Friday, with each of the major indexes turning negative, weighed down by weakness in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 3.18 points, or 0.03 percent, to 11,436.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 1.50 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,207.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,606.04. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)