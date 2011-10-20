NEW YORK Oct 20 The S&P rose on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, as comments by French and German leaders eased market concerns before a key summit this weekend.

The leaders said the euro zone needed a new operating method for the rescue fund, called the European Financial Stability Facility. An agreement will be discussed on Sunday. For details, see [ID:nP6E76O11]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 14.91 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,519.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.76 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,212.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.99 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,596.05. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)