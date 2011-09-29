NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks erased early gains and the Nasdaq turned negative on Thursday as weakness in semiconductor shares weighed on the overall market and optimism over a German vote to beef up the euro zone's bailout fund faded.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 122.72 points, or 1.11 percent, to 11,133.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 6.10 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,157.16. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 9.48 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,482.10. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)