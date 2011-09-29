NEW YORK, Sept 29 Wall Street remained on course to limp to its worst quarter in three years in a tepid and irresolute session on Thursday that saw early gains steadily eroded through the trading session and the Nasdaq fall by more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 69.14 points, or 0.63 percent, to 11,080.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 0.49 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,151.55. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 30.55 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,461.03. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)