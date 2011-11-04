NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive after Labor Department data showed employment rose less than expected in October, though the jobless rate dropped, hinting at some improvement in the jobs picture.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 2.4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped 11 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 1 point. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)