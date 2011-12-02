NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stock index futures briefly extended their gains on Friday after the non-farm payroll report showed accelerated job creation in November and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped.

About 120,000 jobs were added in the month, slightly fewer than the 122,000 forecast. The unemployment rate, which was seen holding steady at 9 percent, dropped to 8.6 percent.

Futures were already higher after a report the European Central Bank was gearing up to lend money to the International Monetary Fund in a bid to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 13.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 jumped 145 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 28.25 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)