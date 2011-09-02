NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, underscoring fears about a weakening economy.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 20.20 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 155 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 32.25 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)