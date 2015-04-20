LONDON, April 20 Shares in Greece's Piraeus Bank fell on Monday to their lowest level since the euro was introduced, as Athens' standoff with its international creditors stoked worries about a possible eurozone exit.

Shares of Piraeus were down 10.4 percent at 0.23 euros at 1356 GMT, their lowest level since at least 1999, according to Reuters data.

Some traders pointed to comments by the European Central Bank's Vitor Constancio who was cited as saying the ECB could not promise it would fund Greece "whatever the situation".

Shares of National Bank of Greece were up 5.3 percent, however. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Pravin Char)