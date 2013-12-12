(Repeats to add correct Named Item code)

* Attractive stock valuations to drive East Asian markets higher in 2014

* Shanghai Composite Index to lead gains

* Outflows from eventual Fed stimulus tapering a risk

By Sumanta Dey

BANGALORE, Dec 12 China and other East Asian stock markets will surge next year after a lacklustre performance in 2013, driven by attractive valuations and inflows into the region, a Reuters poll showed.

Whenever the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts rolling back its stimulus programme, some investors will sell emerging Asian stocks. But poll participants still are upbeat on 2014.

When the Fed first said in May that it intended to reduce its asset buying, a rout in emerging markets sent stock valuations in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan well below their 5-year average.

This year, the Shanghai Composite Index has led losses, with a 3 percent fall so far. South Korea's Kospi has lost about 1.5 percent.

But equity analysts polled by Reuters between Dec. 4-11 see a brighter picture ahead. The median view is that at end of 2014, the Shanghai index will be 17 percent higher than at present while the Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) will be 15 percent up.

Hong Kong is seen gaining 13 percent compared with now, taking the Hang Sang Index to 26,350, and Taiwan 5 percent.

This year, uncertainty about when the Fed's stimulus has been a big theme - and drag - for some Asian markets.

"The partial U.S. government shutdown in October shook up initial predictions of the Fed beginning to wind down its stimulus by December at latest," said Kang Hyun-gee, analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Now, analysts agree that stimulus-reduction will be under way by early 2014.

A Reuters poll this week showed a majority of economists predict the Fed will taper its $85 billion a month bond purchase by March.

But calls for tapering to start at a Fed policy meeting next week have been rising due to a fall in the U.S. unemployment rate. Jackson Wong, vice-president at Tanrich Securities in Hong Kong, predicts tapering will start in March.

Regardless of how much tapering transpires, analysts see East Asian stocks as relatively cheap and having room to appreciate.

Indeed, Thomson Reuters data showed all four indexes were trading just below their 5-year average, as measured by their 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratios.

KOREAN STOCKS TO SURGE; TAIWAN TO REMAIN MUTED

The Kospi of Korea is expected to reach a record high level by end of 2014.

"Global economic recovery will have its trickle-down effect for the South Korean market such as export growth and rise in domestic consumption, triggering the index to reach its record high level," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Taiwan stocks on the other hand, were considered too expensive and some analysts have scaled back expectations.

"The Taiex is too expensive, but GDP growth remains low," said Beyond Asset Management's Michael On, who predicted a fall to the 7,000-point range (on Thursday, the index was at 8,361). "To use a metaphor, if the dog runs too far from the master, it eventually has to retreat," he said.

Asian investors will keep paying hefty attention to the U.S. in 2014, not just to see at what pace the Fed cuts its bond-buying. Some analysts expect possible turbulence in November due to the U.S. mid-term election, where control of Congress will be at stake.

(Polling by bureaus across Asia; Reporting by David Lin and Chen Yixin in Shanghai, Clement Tan in Hong Kong, Jungmin Jang in Seoul, Faith Hung in Taipei; Editing by Richard Borsuk)