By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, June 29 Australia's benchmark stock index is expected to rise about 7 percent this year after barely moving the needle in 2014, and will rally by the middle of next year to a level not reached since before the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll found.

The S&P/ASX 200 index is forecast to reach 5,800 points by the end of the year, according to the median of 20 stock market analysts polled. Estimates ranged from 5,300 to 6,500.

The index is projected to reach 6,000 points by mid-2016, a level last seen in February 2008, and one that was tantalisingly close early this year. Individual estimates for the index at the end of June 2016 ranged from 5,400 to 6,600.

The poll was conducted during a week when Greece and its international creditors took deliberations to the eleventh hour, yielding no deal and what will almost surely be a technical default on Tuesday, followed by a planned referendum in Greece on Sunday.

As interest rates remain at a record low of 2 percent, stocks that promise attractive dividend yields such as the major banks including National Australia Bank or Telstra will drive markets higher, analysts said.

"Domestically and globally, it's still easy monetary conditions. That should give some support to our markets," said Damien Hennessy, co-founder of Heuristic Investment Systems, who sees the index at 5,750 points at year-end and 5,900 next June.

At 6,000 points, the index would be over 8 percent above Friday's close of 5,545.89.

Sluggish corporate earnings growth, continued weakness in major bank shares, an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and already stretched valuations are seen as the main risks to the poll estimates.

The mood in the domestic market is gloomy, with the benchmark having fallen each month since March. The index is on track to end June in the red.

Australian large and mid-cap companies are expected to post a near 4 percent drop in revenue this year compared with expected global growth of 1.6 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The benchmark barely rose in 2014, a far cry from the previous two years' strong gains, following a crash in commodity prices that hurt the export-driven economy.

Still, the index, trading at a 12-month forward earnings of 15.7 times, is among the most expensive in the developed world, trading above its 10-year mean and a global average of 14.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Australian shares have benefitted from steady fund inflows from the country's A$550 billion ($421.2 billion) self-managed pension funds, which own more than 16 percent of the shares listed on the ASX.

($1 = 1.3058 Australian dollars)