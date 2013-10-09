* For poll data see,
* S&P/ASX 200 to close year 14 pct higher
* Benchmark seen at 5,500 by mid-2014, 5,800 by end-2014
* Industrials, materials and energy sectors to watch
By Thuy Ong
SYDNEY, Oct 9 Australia's leading share index
will end the year 14 percent higher, propelled a bit further by
positive sentiment surrounding a new federal government and
better prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll found.
The S&P/ASX index is forecast to close the year at
5,300 points, a 2.9 percent gain on Tuesday's close of 5,149,
according to the median forecast from 13 analysts taken this
month. Estimates ranged from 4,900 to as high as 5,500.
That will put the index near the five-year high of 5,314.3
points it reached on Sept. 27, supported by a landslide election
win by the conservative Liberal party, which ended six years of
shaky Labor rule.
Improved prospects for the world economy now that the euro
zone is beginning to grow again will also be supportive of the
local stock market, forecasters say.
"We expect profit growth to come in line with a synchronised
recovery from China, the U.S., Europe and Japan, which will help
earnings to grow," said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic asset
allocation at AMP Capital Investors.
A big positive for the Australian economy has been a sharp
fall in the stubbornly high Australian dollar, which is expected
to fall further according to the latest Reuters poll as the U.S.
Fed eventually winds down its asset purchases.
A drop of over 9 percent since April has eased competitive
pressures and delivered a profit windfall to commodity
exporters, whose products are priced in U.S. dollars.
Analysts pinpointed the industrials, materials and energy
sectors as growth areas, following a declaration from new Prime
Minister Tony Abbott to be known as "Mr Infrastructure." Abbott
has pledged to support tens of billions of infrastructure
growth.
The year-end median close is 100 points higher than the
forecast by analysts in a June poll.
Since the September high, the benchmark has lost some 80
points as a partial government shutdown in the United States
weighed on investor sentiment, though analysts believe that
impact will be short-lived.
Looking further ahead, the poll gave a median forecast for
the benchmark index of 5,500 for mid-2014 and 5,800 for
end-2014.
But Patersons Securities' research strategy coordinator
Andrew Quin was more bearish, saying there hasn't been
sufficient evidence of economic recovery to see the market push
much higher.
Quin's forecasts were 4,900 for end-2013, 5,100 for both mid
and end 2014.
"Almost four years post the global financial crisis, we
continue to think that quantitative easing can hold the markets
together, but it's not giving us that much real growth that
we're seeing coming through in Europe or in the U.S. at the
moment," said Quin.
(For other stories from the poll, click on )
(Additional reporting by Tim Hurd; Editing by Jane Wardell &
Kim Coghill)