* Uncertainty over May election to impact FTSE in near-term

* Two thirds of forecasters see FTSE at record high by end-2015

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 31 Britain's top FTSE 100 equity index is expected to stutter in the run-up to May's national election but then recover to touch new record highs, a Reuters poll forecast.

While the election is set to cause volatility, the UK stock market would be supported longer term by record low interest rates and a rebound in Britain's economy, investors said.

The Reuters poll of traders, fund managers and strategists expected the FTSE to end the year at 7,225 points, according to their median forecast, topping a record high of 7,065 set on March 24 and up 5.6 percent from 6,840 points on Tuesday morning.

The FTSE, which has gained 4 percent so far this year, will only rise to 7,025 points by the middle of 2015, the poll forecast.

Among the top global investment banks polled in the past week, Goldman Sachs forecast the FTSE at 6,900 points by the middle of 2015.

Goldman did not have a formal end-2015 forecast for the index but expected it to rise over the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley had an end-2015 forecast of 7,200 points while Citigroup's was 7,700 points.

The key element of near-term uncertainty is the British election on May 7.

"Any problems in forming a government, or an indecisive outcome, at the May 7 election will push the UK markets lower," said Thames Capital Markets' senior trader, Gerren O'Neill.

Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) could emerge as the third-biggest party.

The polls suggest either the Conservatives or Labour leading another coalition government, but with no single party strong enough to win an outright majority.

This could mean another election might be necessary to break a deadlock, while a further risk stems from the Conservatives promising a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the end of 2017, if they win.

However, Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden said any negative pressures from the uncertain political climate would affect the more domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rather than the FTSE 100.

Sinden said this was because the FTSE 100 contains many international companies that do much of their business outside Britain, such as Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered or global oil company BP.

Other traders said that finance minister George Osborne's upgrade of Britain's economic growth outlook in his budget earlier this month might be enough to secure victory for the Conservatives.

"Regarding the election, we expect no majority winner and the Conservatives to remain in power through a coalition with the Liberal Democrats. I think George Osborne's budget will have done enough to keep the Conservatives at Number 10," said Central Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

(For other stories from the poll see ) (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Susan Fenton)