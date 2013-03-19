* Easing debt crisis, global growth momentum to boost stocks

* Italian shares set to recover despite political crisis

* Euro zone shares still seen as relatively cheap

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 19 European stocks are expected to rise another 8 percent before year-end, extending a sharp rally started in mid-2012 as concerns about the health of the euro zone continue to abate while global growth picks up pace.

Germany, in particular, is expected to end the year at all-time highs.

The latest quarterly survey of nearly 60 fund managers and analysts conducted over the past week shows the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index at 2,935 points by the end of December, above Monday's closing level of 2,705 points.

The poll also showed the broader STOXX Europe 600 rising about 7 percent from here, to end 2013 at 317 points.

In the shorter term, the Euro STOXX 50 is seen at 2,800 points at the end of June, up 3.5 percent from Monday's close, and the STOXX Europe 600 at 305 points, up 3 percent.

"The trough of global growth is behind us," said Joffrey Ouafqa, fund manager at Paris-based Convictions Asset Management.

The latest surveys reflected an upgrade from the last poll, conducted in early December. Then, fund managers and analysts saw the Euro STOXX 50 ending 2013 at 2,884 points and the STOXX 600 at 305 points.

The two indexes are respectively up 32 percent and 27 percent since early June 2012 - with the STOXX 600 hitting a 4-1/2 year high last week - propelled by measures taken by central banks around the world to revive economic growth.

Specifically for the euro zone, is the European Central Bank's pledge to safeguard the euro with bond buys if necessary.

"Evidently, the market considers the support from the ECB as credible enough to avoid an explosion of the currency bloc - just look at how mild the pull-back was following the Italian elections," said Benoit Peloille, investment strategist at Natixis, who sees the Euro STOXX 50 ending 2013 at 2,860 points.

The poll was mainly taken before the European Union decided to impose a tax on deposits in Cyprus as part of a bailout. That has caused some fear of contagion to other countries.

COUNTRIES

Overall, analysts and fund managers mentioned the improving global macroeconomic momentum as a major factor for European equities in the coming months, although a pick-up in growth in the region has yet to materialise.

A number of fund managers and analysts also said European stocks were relatively cheap compared with their U.S. peers, with Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average recently hitting an all-time high.

The Euro STOXX 50 - home of bellwethers such as the world's biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Spain's fast-growing clothing retailer Inditex - trades at 10.8 times earnings expected in the next 12 months, compared with 13.5 times for Wall Street's S&P 500 index, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

The gap is even bigger when comparing companies' books, with the euro zone benchmark index trading at 1.27 times book value while the S&P 500 trades at 2.22 times book value.

However, a number of market participants remain concerned about political risks in Europe, ranging from Italy's political impasse following last month's elections to the ability of euro zone leaders to deliver on the necessary reforms to strengthen the currency bloc.

In country polls, Germany's DAX is forecast to rise to 8,369 points by end-2013, vaulting above its all-time high of 8,151.57 reached in 2007.

The German blue chip index trades at a forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Stocks (are) still cheap by historical comparison. When the DAX surpassed 8,000 points for the first time in 2000, the P/E ratio stood at 30 based on earnings expectations at that time. In 2007, when the DAX was quoting above 8,000 points again, the P/E ratio was 13," MM Warburg analyst Carsten Klude said.

France's CAC 40 index is expected to end the year at 4,100 points, a level not seen since mid-2011.

"The market should also be supported by the stabilisation of earnings downgrades and attractive valuation compared to other asset classes," said Nadege Dufossé Blauwart, who sees the CAC ending the year at 4,000 points, less than the median call.

The earnings momentum for French companies - analysts' upgrades minus downgrades over the past three months as a percentage of total estimates - has been improving since the start of the year, although it remains slightly negative, at minus 3.1 percent, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.

Italy's main stock market index, the FTSE MIB, is seen ending the year at 17,200 points, about 8 percent above Monday's close of 15,924.

London's FTSE 100 index - already up 9.5 percent so far in 2013 - is seen losing a bit of steam in the next 9 months, rising 4.5 percent to 6,750 points by year-end. (Polling by London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan bureaus and Bangalore Polling Unit. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)