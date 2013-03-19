* Easing debt crisis, global growth momentum to boost stocks
* Italian shares set to recover despite political crisis
* Euro zone shares still seen as relatively cheap
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 19 European stocks are expected to
rise another 8 percent before year-end, extending a sharp rally
started in mid-2012 as concerns about the health of the euro
zone continue to abate while global growth picks up pace.
Germany, in particular, is expected to end the year at
all-time highs.
The latest quarterly survey of nearly 60 fund managers and
analysts conducted over the past week shows the euro zone's blue
chip Euro STOXX 50 index at 2,935 points by the end of December,
above Monday's closing level of 2,705 points.
The poll also showed the broader STOXX Europe 600 rising
about 7 percent from here, to end 2013 at 317 points.
In the shorter term, the Euro STOXX 50 is seen at 2,800
points at the end of June, up 3.5 percent from Monday's close,
and the STOXX Europe 600 at 305 points, up 3 percent.
"The trough of global growth is behind us," said Joffrey
Ouafqa, fund manager at Paris-based Convictions Asset
Management.
The latest surveys reflected an upgrade from the last poll,
conducted in early December. Then, fund managers and analysts
saw the Euro STOXX 50 ending 2013 at 2,884 points and the STOXX
600 at 305 points.
The two indexes are respectively up 32 percent and 27
percent since early June 2012 - with the STOXX 600 hitting a
4-1/2 year high last week - propelled by measures taken by
central banks around the world to revive economic growth.
Specifically for the euro zone, is the European Central
Bank's pledge to safeguard the euro with bond buys if necessary.
"Evidently, the market considers the support from the ECB as
credible enough to avoid an explosion of the currency bloc -
just look at how mild the pull-back was following the Italian
elections," said Benoit Peloille, investment strategist at
Natixis, who sees the Euro STOXX 50 ending 2013 at 2,860 points.
The poll was mainly taken before the European Union decided
to impose a tax on deposits in Cyprus as part of a bailout. That
has caused some fear of contagion to other countries.
COUNTRIES
Overall, analysts and fund managers mentioned the improving
global macroeconomic momentum as a major factor for European
equities in the coming months, although a pick-up in growth in
the region has yet to materialise.
A number of fund managers and analysts also said European
stocks were relatively cheap compared with their U.S. peers,
with Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average recently
hitting an all-time high.
The Euro STOXX 50 - home of bellwethers such as the world's
biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Spain's fast-growing
clothing retailer Inditex - trades at 10.8 times earnings
expected in the next 12 months, compared with 13.5 times for
Wall Street's S&P 500 index, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The gap is even bigger when comparing companies' books, with
the euro zone benchmark index trading at 1.27 times book value
while the S&P 500 trades at 2.22 times book value.
However, a number of market participants remain concerned
about political risks in Europe, ranging from Italy's political
impasse following last month's elections to the ability of euro
zone leaders to deliver on the necessary reforms to strengthen
the currency bloc.
In country polls, Germany's DAX is forecast to rise to 8,369
points by end-2013, vaulting above its all-time high of 8,151.57
reached in 2007.
The German blue chip index trades at a forward price to
earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Stocks (are) still cheap by historical comparison. When the
DAX surpassed 8,000 points for the first time in 2000, the P/E
ratio stood at 30 based on earnings expectations at that time.
In 2007, when the DAX was quoting above 8,000 points again, the
P/E ratio was 13," MM Warburg analyst Carsten Klude said.
France's CAC 40 index is expected to end the year at 4,100
points, a level not seen since mid-2011.
"The market should also be supported by the stabilisation of
earnings downgrades and attractive valuation compared to other
asset classes," said Nadege Dufossé Blauwart, who sees the CAC
ending the year at 4,000 points, less than the median call.
The earnings momentum for French companies - analysts'
upgrades minus downgrades over the past three months as a
percentage of total estimates - has been improving since the
start of the year, although it remains slightly negative, at
minus 3.1 percent, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
Italy's main stock market index, the FTSE MIB, is
seen ending the year at 17,200 points, about 8 percent above
Monday's close of 15,924.
London's FTSE 100 index - already up 9.5 percent so far in
2013 - is seen losing a bit of steam in the next 9 months,
rising 4.5 percent to 6,750 points by year-end.
