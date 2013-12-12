* For poll data see
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Dec 12 This year's rocketing gains for
major developed world stock indexes will taper off in 2014,
according to a Reuters poll that showed better days ahead for
struggling emerging markets.
More than any other year, 2013 has shown how the glut of
easy central bank money from rich-world countries has juiced
stock markets in those places. But Chinese and Brazilian stocks
have been in the red.
However, they are expected to recoup their losses next year
and were ranked among the best performers for 2014 out of the 20
indexes covered in Thursday's quarterly Reuters poll of around
350 respondents.
On a regional basis, European stocks are expected to perform
best in 2014. They are expected to gain, on average, 14 percent
by the end of next year.
Given the sway over markets held by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus, it's no surprise that will be the
biggest factor for stocks next year.
Most economists reckon the Fed will start trimming its
monthly bond purchases that have sent hundreds of billions of
dollars through stock markets by March next year.
The latest poll suggested there's a reasonable chance that
might unsettle markets - almost one-in-five respondents forecast
their respective markets will reach mid-2014 lower than their
present level.
"The monetary policy of the various central banks will be
the principal driver of market volatility during the year," said
Gabriele Spinelli, head of securities at UBS in Italy.
"I expect a correction in the indices after the beginning of
the year, in the expectation of an announcement (of the
reduction) of the Fed's quantitative easing programme," he
added.
Global equities slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after
a provisional budget deal in Washington prompted speculation the
Federal Reserve policymakers will start trimming its stimulus as
early as next week.
Out of the more than 500 stock market forecasts for the end
of 2014, 91 percent predicted gains from the Dec. 11 close.
Although global stocks have risen steadily
over the last two years, they are still around 8 percent off
their late-2007 peak.
BULLS OUT IN FORCE
Equity analysts have a reputation for bullishness, although
a look at their forecasts from this time last year suggests in
many cases they haven't been bullish enough.
All but seven out of the 20 indexes are set to outperform
this year compared with analysts' forecasts a year ago - and
some by a huge margin.
Japan's Nikkei has gained nearly 50 percent this
year after the Bank of Japan in April started a plan to double
base money in two years to 270 trillion yen ($2.6 trillion), far
surpassing the median prediction.
And U.S. stocks have also performed far better than
expected, with the S&P 500 outpacing last year's
expectation by 15 percent.
However, they will not perform as well as they did in 2013.
This year American stocks have gained 17 percent, but will have
a more muted 2014 with gains of around 8 percent.
"The expected shift in Fed policy will be the primary
headwind during the first half, but I expect stocks to recover
after an initial sell-off, and work their way higher over the
second half as the global economy continues to improve," said
David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in
Boston.
Italian equities were expected to perform best of
all, with a nearly 27 percent gain.
"We expect the bull market to continue in 2014, with the key
driver being double-digit earnings growth. We detect no sign of
over-optimism," said Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy
at HSBC, on the outlook for European stocks.
However, there are some warning signs.
The 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio for almost
all developed market shares are trading above their 5- and
10-year averages, suggesting the rally in these markets could
run out of steam next year.
By contrast, the 12-month PE ratio for the most emerging
markets stocks are trading well below their 5- and 10-year
averages.
Asian stocks should rise around 13 percent by end 2014,
mainly led by China's Shanghai composite index which is
set to ascend 10 percent by mid-2014 and 18 percent by end 2014.
After being among the worst performers in 2013, Latin
American stocks will gain, on an average, 11 percent, in 2014
with Brazil's Bovespa leading the way with an 18 percent gain.
However, Taiwan's Taiex ranks at the bottom of the
Reuters poll for expected gains next year, at 4.9 percent.
"The Taiex is too expensive, but GDP growth remains low,"
said Beyond Asset Management's Michael On.
The same could be said of many other global markets.
"If the dog runs too far from the master, it eventually has
to retreat," added On.
