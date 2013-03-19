* For poll data see
* Rich-world stocks rally to make way for modest gains
* Poll shows Asian, Brazil stocks set to bounce back
* Nikkei could finish the year with 35 pct gains
* U.S., German and British shares to gain slowly
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, March 19 The breakneck ascent of
developed world stocks this year is probably over, but major
emerging markets should gain strongly from here after a poor
start, Reuters polls showed on Tuesday.
Since the start of the year, many of the world's top stock
markets have hit their highest levels since the onset of the
global financial crisis in 2008.
The U.S. S&P 500 index, for example, came close to
its all-time high last week.
In many cases, the barnstorming rally bore no relation to
actual economies and instead reflected the swathes of central
bank cash flowing through the financial system.
Still, the more than 450 analysts polled worldwide by
Reuters suggested U.S. federal spending cuts, plus the threat
that the euro zone' debt crisis might flare up again, will turn
the rally into a modest upward trend for most big Western
indexes.
That will allow emerging markets that have struggled so far
this year to come to the fore.
"We expect the positive equity market environment to
continue for now," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy
at Baader Bank, based near Munich.
"Even though political risks remain both in the U.S. and the
euro zone, central bank action taken in 2012 has substantially
reined in fears over systemic risk. This will aid a further
recovery in business confidence."
The CBOE Volatility Index, known also as Wall
Street's fear gauge, hit its lowest level since April 2007 on
Friday, indicating equity investors are discounting concerns
about a market pullback even as the S&P 500 nears its all-time
high. The VIX is down 26 percent so far in 2013.
Still, events in Cyprus this week, after the conclusion of
polling, brought a timely reminder of the threats to advancing
stock markets.
Despite being one of the smallest economies in the European
Union, the country is wavering on the edge of financial oblivion
that could reverberate through the euro zone, knocking European
shares lower.
If notoriously bullish equity strategists needed another
warning that things often turn out for the worse unexpectedly,
it's the fact Indian, Chinese, Korean and Brazilian shares are
all in the red so far this year.
Even so, they expect these markets will start delivering
strong gains shortly.
Chief among them will be Sao Paulo's Bovespa, which
has endured a dismal 2013 so far, falling more than 6 percent.
It is expected to rise more than 18 percent from here to the
end of 2013, with Shanghai and Tokyo stocks not far behind.
TOKYO TAKING OFF
Japan's Nikkei has by far been the best performer
among the poll's 20 indexes, recording a 17.6 percent gain up to
March 18 this year, and fuelled by government attempts to
reflate the economy.
If accurate, the poll suggests the Nikkei would finish the
year a stellar 35 percent higher compared with its 2012 close.
"If you waited until the economy recovers, you will be
'driving while looking at the rear-view mirror'," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
Conversely, the gains predicted for Brazilian shares can be
put down to reduced government intervention, after its
involvement in private telecoms and utilities sectors spooked
investors, leading to the Bovespa's decline so far this year.
Shanghai's Composite Index should also gain heartily
from here, around 16 percent, after likewise suffering a decline
so far this year, helped by signs the world's No.2 economy is
starting to pick up.
Mexican, Russian, Indian and Hong Kong shares are expected
to post double-digit gains from now until the year's end.
HITTING RECORD HIGHS
Analysts expect U.S., German and British stocks to fare the
worst from here, adding just a handful of percentage points each
until the end of the year.
Still, that would mean the S&P 500 would hit a new record
high, even if it gains just three percent until the end of the
year as the poll predicts.
"A correction along the way cannot be ruled out, but simply
because we are at record territory does not mean one is
inevitable," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
Similarly, Germany's DAX looks like it will surpass
its all-time high later this year, even with tepid single-digit
gains from now.
Not all analysts were very bullish about the next nine
months, however.
"Ultimately the excessive debt overhanging developed
economies will have to be written off and this will be horrific
and deflationary," said David Morrison, market strategist at GFT
Global in London.
"Expectations for corporate earnings are currently too high
and will soon be revised down sharply on profit warnings as
consumers hunker down. This should put a lid on rallies going
into 2012."
