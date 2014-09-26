(Correct to update Nikkei's figures based on Thursday's close in first to fourth paragraphs)

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei stock index will gain about 1.4 percent by year end, driven by expectations of higher earnings for exporters owing to a weak yen, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

The Nikkei this week surged to near levels last seen before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 as shares of exporters soared after the yen dropped to a six-year low against the dollar.

It is up 0.5 percent on the year so far, adding to a near 57 percent rally in 2013, when it was fuelled by launch of an aggressive monetary easing programme by the Bank of Japan.

According to the median forecast of 54 analysts polled in the past week, the Nikkei will rise 1.4 percent from Thursday's close of 16,374.14 points to end 2014 at 16,600. A poll in June had predicted it would reach 17,000 by year-end.

Analysts expected the Nikkei to advance further to 17,025 by June 2015 and 17,800 by the end of 2015.

Forecasts ranged from 13,520 to 18,070 for the end of December, 9,000 to 19,000 for next June and 7,000-19,500 for the end of 2015.

"The weak yen is the main driver for the Japanese stock market now, and investors are hoping that companies' bottom lines will be lifted," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.

He also said companies' net profits will likely see a 11 percent rise for the year ending March 2015.

A cheaper yen makes Japanese exporters more competitive abroad and lifts their profits when repatriated.

EASING BOJ

Another catalyst for the Japanese market would be possible additional easing by the Bank of Japan, analysts said.

The BOJ unleashed an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April 2013, pledging to double base money to try and achieve its 2 percent inflation goal in roughly two years.

But it has stood pat since, sounding confident that the economy is on track despite a recent string of weak data.

"Investors see the inflation target as hard to meet," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas.

"I expect the Nikkei to fare well next spring, backed by Japan's economic recovery. But as the inflation goal looks difficult to achieve, we expect additional easing and that would lift the market further."

Participants also raised concerns about the risks of a faster-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates and tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"People are nervous about the pace of rise in U.S. interest rates," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities, adding that if the U.S. market falls, it could trigger a decline in global markets.

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" but indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. It also confirmed its bond-buying programme will end next month.

(For other stories from the poll see ) (Additional polling by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Kim Coghill)