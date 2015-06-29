* For poll data, see

* Fed hike could limit rises in Japanese shares

* Emerging markets, slowing domestic consumption among risks

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is forecast to stay resilient this year, hovering at levels last seen in late 1996, but gains will be capped as investors remain cautious against a pending U.S. interest rate hike, a Reuters poll found.

The Nikkei is expected to rise to 21,000 by the end of December, according to the median forecast of 42 analysts polled by Reuters in the past week, up just over 1 percent from Friday's close of 20,706.15.

Forecasts from equity market strategists for the end of this year ranged from 13,000 to 24,400. By mid-2016, it is expected to reach 22,000, according to the consensus, and the range was 9,000 to 25,000.

The poll was conducted during a week when Greece and its international creditors took deliberations to the eleventh hour, yielding no deal and what will almost surely be a technical default on Tuesday, followed by a planned referendum in Greece on Sunday.

The Nikkei touched an 18-1/2-year high on expectations company profits will be pushed up by a weak yen and better shareholder returns while corporate governance should also help foreigners' buying.

But some analysts say all of the positive catalysts may have already been priced into the market this year and most expect global markets to be volatile once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates.

The 'taper tantrum' in 2013 when the Fed gave its first hint of cutting back on its monthly bond-buying remains fresh in many people's minds, analysts said.

"The Fed's rate hikes may hit U.S. shares, and when U.S. shares have a correction, the Japanese market will likely get hit as well," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, who expected the Nikkei to trade at 21,000 at the end of the year.

He added volatility in emerging markets could be a risk, and investors may be reluctant to put more money into Japanese stocks which have high exposure to those markets.

Most of the respondents, however, don't expect the index to fall thanks to positive factors in the second half of 2015.

These include the possibility that companies may raise their full-year forecasts for the year ending March as well as buying by pension funds such as Japan Post Insurance, or Kampo.

"Both U.S. and Japanese economies may peak out by the middle of the next year, with both employment and wages recovering. But for the Japanese market, stock prices should stay high," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, who expects the Nikkei to hit 23,000 by mid-2016.

"Companies will likely continue making efforts to strengthen their shareholder returns such as buying back their own shares," Shigemi said.

Risks include a slowdown in the Chinese economy and weak Japanese consumption as the government prepares a second tax hike in 2017, analysts said.

(For other stories from the Reuters global stock markets poll: )

(Additional polling by bureaus in London and Paris; Editing by Ross Finley & Shri Navaratnam)