* S&P 500 to rise to 1,895 by mid-2014, 1,950 by end-2014
* Dow seen rising to 17,300 by end 2014
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 20 Global tensions and reduced
stimulus from the Federal Reserve will keep U.S. stock market
gains modest for the rest of 2014, a Reuters poll found.
After last year's 30-percent rally in the benchmark S&P 500
, many investors have been anticipating a pullback in
prices, especially with profit growth well off the peaks of this
earnings cycle.
Despite that, pullbacks in U.S. stocks have been modest and
quickly pounced upon by buyers.
The S&P 500 is expected to rise to 1,950 by year end,
according to a median forecast from 33 strategists polled in the
past week. This would represent an increase of 5.5 percent from
the end of 2013 and a gain of 4.8 percent from Wednesday's
close.
It would be the smallest yearly gain for the index since
2011, when the S&P 500 ended virtually flat.
"We're in a little bit of a negative risk-reward dynamic for
equities," said Barry Knapp, managing director of equity
research at Barclays Capital in New York.
But "typically when the Fed reaches this point where they
begin normalizing policy, it's never been terminal for the bull
market advance, and so we think ultimately we'll resume an
uptrend. But that'll likely be later in the year."
The Fed announced in December it would begin scaling back
its bond-buying program, which had been a key driver for the
market's advance. It said on Wednesday, after the poll was
completed, it would probably end its bond buying program this
fall and interest rates could rise in the first half of 2015.
Tensions in Ukraine and a slowdown in China's economic
growth have added to worries for stocks this year. However, the
poll's year-end 2014 S&P 500 target is up from a forecast of
1,925 in a December Reuters poll, taken before the Fed announced
its changes to the stimulus program.
By mid-year, the S&P 500 is expected to have risen just 2.5
percent from the end of 2013. The Dow Jones industrial average
is expected to end 2014 at 17,300, up 4.4 percent from
2013.
LUKEWARM ECONOMIC DATA
Mixed economic data, including Tuesday's housing starts
which fell for a third straight month, has raised worries the
Fed may have pulled back on its stimulus too early.
Still, many economists and also the Fed's new chair, Janet
Yellen, have said unusually harsh winter weather appears to have
been behind some of the recent weak data. Also, Commerce
Department data showed the world's biggest economy expanded at a
decent 2.4 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
Any tailwinds could help cushion some investors' worries
about equity valuations, which are at their highest since 2008.
Profit growth is forecast at 8.7 percent for 2014, up just
slightly from 2013's growth of 6.2 percent, data showed, and
some strategists say that should be enough to underpin prices.
"The right way to characterize the market is not that it's
cheap, but that it's reasonably priced, and we do see a little
bit of upside to valuation for the rest of the year (with) most
of the returns coming from earnings growth," said Dan Suzuki,
U.S. equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York.
The S&P 500's forward four-quarter price-to-earnings ratio
is now at about 15.5, compared with 13.1 at the start of 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Still, many strategists in the poll rated developed markets
as more expensive than emerging markets.
"Emerging markets are cheaper than developed markets, but
there is a lot more risk," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
