* Equity investors upbeat on 2015 outlook
* European stocks to recoup lost ground and rally
* Developed market stocks to outperform emerging nations
shares
By Rahul Karunakar and Jonathan Cable
Dec 17 Global stock markets are expected to
rally next year as central banks in Asia and Europe flood
markets with fresh liquidity just as others begin tightening,
Reuters polls showed on Wednesday.
Accommodative monetary policy drove a bull market in stocks
in recent years, and as China, Japan and the euro zone struggle
with disinflation and weak growth more cash is expected to flow
into investors' pockets.
The poll of around 250 analysts from across the world showed
all 17 stock indexes surveyed are expected to rise from now to
the end of next year. And only one of them - Canada - is
forecast to gain less than 10 percent.
"The sharp drop in oil prices reinforces the scenario of
global growth above 3 percent in 2015 while central banks will
continue to flood the market with liquidity: two positive
factors for stocks," said Eric Mijot, head of strategy at
Amundi, which has $1.06 trillion in assets under management.
Crude oil prices have plunged 50 percent since June, sending
global inflation tumbling.
Deepening concern those plunging oil prices may send the
euro zone into a deflationary spiral will push the ECB to buy
sovereign debt early next year, a Reuters poll found last week.
Stocks across the region - and the euro itself - have taken
a beating, but those shares are forecast to rally next year.
"After a 'lost' year in terms of stock market performance,
we see the Euro STOXX 50 delivering a good showing in 2015, as
structural reforms, monetary policy change, investment plans and
a weaker currency finally start to pay off," said Roland
Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy, at Societe Generale.
Faced with more modest growth in China, the People's Bank of
China will cut interest rates again by March, two-thirds of the
economists in a separate Reuters poll said. That is likely to
boost Shanghai's Composite Index more than 12 percent by
the end of next year.
Despite that slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy,
Chinese stocks have soared more than 40 percent this year, even
as their regional peers, bar India, missed the bull run.
Government reforms in Brazil and India, opening up markets
and attracting more foreign investors, are expected to propel
their stocks higher next year.
But while some governments adopt accommodative plans and
their central banks loosen policy, the U.S. Federal Reserve and
Bank of England are expected to begin raising interest rates
next year.
Since that can happen only if their economies are on a firm
footing, U.S. and British stocks are forecast to gain more than
10 percent next year.
However, weak data from China and low inflation have cast
some doubt over the timing of any interest rate increases.
"Just because we're (the U.S.) doing better and our consumer
is getting stronger, that doesn't mean things are going to get
better abroad. I'm concerned about overseas markets, and the big
things that could derail us are coming from abroad," said Bruce
McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland, Ohio.
OVERLY OPTIMISTIC?
As in nearly all stock market polls conducted by Reuters,
analysts as a group were again optimistic about what lies ahead
for equities. However, they cannot predict - or factor in -
shocks that rock valuations.
The year-end forecast for Britain's FTSE 100 index has on
average been 8 percent higher than the market's actual close
since 1997. For Germany's DAX, it has been 12 percent higher, a
study of Reuters survey results showed.
The DAX is forecast to rise above a record high
reached earlier this month to reach 10,800 points by end-2015,
up almost 13 percent from Tuesday's close. France's CAC
is expected to reach 4,700 points by end-2015, almost 15 percent
higher than Tuesday's close.
Similarly, despite uncertainty over the outcome of Britain's
national election in May, the FTSE 100 equity index is
still tipped to reach a record high by the end of 2015, soaring
to 7,000 points.
Steve Ruffley, chief market strategist at InterTrader, said
the FTSE would still benefit as record-low interest rates hit
returns on bonds and cash, driving investors to the better
returns available from the stock market.
Disinflation risks, aggravated by the slump in oil prices,
will keep major sovereign bond yields from rising significantly,
a Reuters poll forecast last week.
"All in all, the FTSE goes higher as there is nowhere better
to put your money for relative safety," Ruffley said.
(For other stories from the poll, see )
(Additional reporting and polling from reporters in Bengaluru,
Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Milan, New York,
Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto;
Analysis by Hari Kishan and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Larry
King)