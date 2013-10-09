* For poll data see
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Oct 9 Steady gains for most of the
world's major stock markets have further to run before the
year's out, assuming Washington stops its debt ceiling spat
spiralling into a financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed.
Japanese stocks, by far the best performing this year of the
20 indexes covered in the poll, will continue to rise strongly
from here until 2014.
The survey of over 300 analysts worldwide also showed
hobbled Latin American and Chinese markets look set to recoup
some of their losses in what has been a fairly mixed year for
the world's top stock indexes.
In general, the latest Reuters poll shows that analysts are
more optimistic about stocks compared to June but on emerging
market equities they are less so.
"The level of the market by itself could be enough to act as
a headwind as we try to march higher," said Leo Grohowski, chief
investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York,
referring to U.S. stocks, which look likely to rank as average
performers globally from here.
A breakneck rally at the start of the year gave way to angst
when the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it might start pulling back
its quantitative easing asset buying, cash that has inflated
share prices globally.
When the Fed refrained from doing that last month,
surprising most investors and economists, stock markets
continued their ascent, which the poll suggested will go on.
But that view hinges on U.S. lawmakers resolving a deadlock
that stands in the way of an agreement to raise the country's
debt limit before an Oct. 17 deadline.
The impasse drove world shares down for a third day on
Wednesday, as the main U.S. fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility
Index, hit its highest since June.
Economists polled by Reuters last week put the probability
the U.S. government will default at less than 10 percent,
although the longer the feud persists, the higher the stakes.
The outlook for 2014 looks cloudier, once the Fed follows
through on its plans to start scaling back its stimulus.
Still, Japan's Nikkei, which has gained some 33
percent this year alone, looks set to remain at the top of the
growth charts among the 20 stock markets covered by the poll.
"Both the economy and corporate earnings are expected to
pick up further ... It seems certain that many companies will
raise their full-year business outlook when they report their
half-year results," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
LATAM LAGGARDS?
Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC currently
rank as the two worst-performing indexes covered by the poll,
respectively 14.2 percent and 8.7 percent in the red.
Still, Brazilian stocks should recoup half these losses by
the year-end, while Mexican equities should eke out a small gain
of around percent.
Unlike previous Reuters polls, analysts were not
particularly optimistic for the longer term, predicting the
Bovespa would fall back to 55,500 by mid-2014.
"I'm cautious," said Debora Morsch, a partner with Zenith
Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "Our economy is still
not doing too great, the U.S. is still involved in fights over
debt and spending, and that could lead to an even further
slowdown in the global economy."
The poll showed Shanghai shares, down more than 3
percent this year, should recover slightly over the next few
months, while India's BSE Sensex looks set for a better
2014 after a drab performance so far this year.
European and U.S. indexes, which have gained steadily this
year, should keep doing so, absent any worst-case scenarios in
the U.S. budget fight or flare-up in the euro zone's debt
crisis.
"Performance will be driven by earnings growth and multiple
expansion, as confidence in the economic outlook returns,
possibly supported by EPS (earnings per share) upgrades in the
next 6 months," said Martin Moeller, head of global equity
portfolio management at UBP, on the European outlook.
The U.S. S&P 500, home to many of the world's biggest
companies, also looks set to keep up its unspectacular ascent
through next year, rising around 11.5 percent between now and
the end of 2014.
While the U.S. economy has been faring better than its
developed peers in Europe, the fragility of its recovery remains
a big reason why there is little prospect of a much stronger
rally.
"We've seen nothing but anemic growth, and the question
becomes whether the economy will continue to grow without
massive stimulus," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at Sarhan
Capital in New York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed will curtail its
stimulus in December, although bets are off if the budget battle
escalates further.
