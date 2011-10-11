NEW YORK Oct 11 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive in morning trading on Tuesday while the Dow cut losses to trade near flat.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) propped up the Nasdaq, up 2.7 percent to $399.16, while energy and materials sectors led the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 14.34 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,418.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.44 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,195.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 12.17 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,578.22. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)