NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stocks turned positive in early trading on Monday, led by energy and material stocks as crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 35.42 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,018.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.49 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,256.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.73 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,689.88. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)