NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stocks pared earlier losses and all three major indexes turning positive as the U.S. dollar slipped to record low versus the yen.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 11.13 points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,001.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.93 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,145.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 18.08 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,398.51.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)