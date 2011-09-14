NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks zig-zagged, turning higher in a choppy session on Wednesday as investors reacted to a barrage of headlines from Europe, including proposals for joint euro zone bonds and an Austrian parliamentary committee's failure to pass changes to a bailout fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 20.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,126.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 4.60 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,177.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 18.90 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,551.05.