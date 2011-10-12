NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks extended their recent rally on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials rising back into positive territory for the year, as the euro-zone rescue fund was set to get approval from all EU members.

Momentum buying, or a move back into equities after the S&P 500 closed on Tuesday with its largest six-day rally since March 2009, was also cited as lifting U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 174.79 points, or 1.53 percent, to 11,591.09. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.14 points, or 1.85 percent, to 1,217.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 43.19 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,626.22. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)