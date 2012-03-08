(Corrects headline to read "shares to look cheap")
* Risk-free bonds look expensive vs euro zone equities
* Gloomy earnings outlook, debt risk hold back shares
* No earnings turnaround expected until late 2012
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 8 Gloomy growth prospects
for Europe and lingering sovereign debt risk will keep euro zone
shares looking cheap against risk-free government bonds until
corporate profits start to heal.
The extra return demanded by holders of euro zone equity
over safe-haven bonds - the equity risk premium - is double its
long-term average, despite a recent rally in stock prices,
suggesting shares are significantly undervalued.
The 12-month forward earnings yield on the MSCI Euro Index
of euro zone shares traded on Thursday at a 10
percent premium over the return on German Bunds
, the benchmark for euro zone debt markets,
compared with less than 5 percent for most of the decade to
2008, according to Datastream.
But analysts say the data should be read carefully after a
two-year euro zone sovereign debt crisis that has altered
perceptions of what is risk-free and driven yields on the safest
bonds close to record lows.
"What it tells you is not necessarily that equities are
screamingly cheap, but that bonds are very expensive," Daniel
Hemmant, senior portfolio manager for European equities at BNP
Paribas Investment Partners, said.
The MSCI Euro Index has rallied around 21 percent
since late November , helped by hedge funds and others
keen to recoup some of the previous year's heavy losses, but
this has not been matched by a concurrent increase in corporate
profitability.
Of the 66 percent of euro zone companies that had reported
2011 results to date, 48 percent had missed expectations,
leading analysts to cut their estimates for this year by an
average 1.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Negative real returns on the safest government debt, as the
euro zone debt crisis stretches into a third year, and two
injections of cheap European Central Bank cash have failed to
lure many investors into euro zone shares. A grim economic
outlook has capped the potential for earnings growth, the main
driver of share prices, strategists and fund managers said.
This was reflected in data last week from fund tracker EPFR
Global, which showed European equity funds saw their largest
outflows in more than three months at the end of February.
Investors also pulled money out of European bond funds but less
than a tenth of the withdrawals from stocks.
"In order to improve the relative valuation of European
equities, you had to take the average government bond yield down
to German-type levels," Andrew Cole, manager of the Baring Multi
Asset Fund, said.
Germany's 10-year bond, regarded as the safest bet in euro
zone debt markets, yielded 1.8 percent on Thursday while Italian
10-year yields were just under 5 percent, having fallen from
record highs of more than 7 percent hit in November 2011.
SLUGGISH PROFIT GROWTH
Cole said he held Italian government bonds, which he still
saw as offering "an equity-like return", and U.S. equities,
while he steered clear of euro zone shares, which he expected to
suffer from sluggish profit growth.
"I can see that the comparative attraction (of European
equities) is improving," Cole said. "It will be a while,
however, before you have fully discounted the poor earnings
outlook," he added, cautioning any earnings-driven rally in
Europe was unlikely to materialise until next year.
Many fund managers have piled into U.S. stocks to capture
their exposure to healthier economic growth in the United
States, EPFR Global data showed.
This better outlook did not seem to be factored into
consensus estimates, which still pointed to higher earnings
growth expectations for the euro zone than for the United
States, Datastream data showed, suggesting further estimate
downgrades in Europe were likely.
While the equity risk premium on U.S. shares was not as high
as in Europe, it was still elevated in historical terms at 8.9
percent over the Treasury yield.
While the equity risk premium is widely used, particularly
by long-term investors, strategists at French brokerage
Cheuvreux played down the significance for equities of the
current elevated premium, given that sovereign bonds were
artificially boosted by central bank action.
They said the recent rally in euro zone equities, which was
mainly driven by a relative lull in the debt crisis after the
ECB cash splurge, was bound to crash against the lack of
earnings growth and give way to a correction.
"There is clearly a huge deficiency, one that feeds investor
scepticism: there is little economic growth in most of Europe
and the slowdown in earnings growth has not yet been reversed,"
they wrote in a note.
They expected a "period of vulnerability", which would only
end once corporate profits picked up at some point "beyond Q3",
triggering a rally that would see shares rise 50 percent from
last September's lows.
This would take the Euro STOXX 50 to around
3,100 points, up around 24 percent from current levels.
(Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)