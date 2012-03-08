(Corrects headline to read "shares to look cheap")

* Risk-free bonds look expensive vs euro zone equities

* Gloomy earnings outlook, debt risk hold back shares

* No earnings turnaround expected until late 2012

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, March 8 Gloomy growth prospects for Europe and lingering sovereign debt risk will keep euro zone shares looking cheap against risk-free government bonds until corporate profits start to heal.

The extra return demanded by holders of euro zone equity over safe-haven bonds - the equity risk premium - is double its long-term average, despite a recent rally in stock prices, suggesting shares are significantly undervalued.

The 12-month forward earnings yield on the MSCI Euro Index of euro zone shares traded on Thursday at a 10 percent premium over the return on German Bunds , the benchmark for euro zone debt markets, compared with less than 5 percent for most of the decade to 2008, according to Datastream.

But analysts say the data should be read carefully after a two-year euro zone sovereign debt crisis that has altered perceptions of what is risk-free and driven yields on the safest bonds close to record lows.

"What it tells you is not necessarily that equities are screamingly cheap, but that bonds are very expensive," Daniel Hemmant, senior portfolio manager for European equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said.

The MSCI Euro Index has rallied around 21 percent since late November , helped by hedge funds and others keen to recoup some of the previous year's heavy losses, but this has not been matched by a concurrent increase in corporate profitability.

Of the 66 percent of euro zone companies that had reported 2011 results to date, 48 percent had missed expectations, leading analysts to cut their estimates for this year by an average 1.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Negative real returns on the safest government debt, as the euro zone debt crisis stretches into a third year, and two injections of cheap European Central Bank cash have failed to lure many investors into euro zone shares. A grim economic outlook has capped the potential for earnings growth, the main driver of share prices, strategists and fund managers said.

This was reflected in data last week from fund tracker EPFR Global, which showed European equity funds saw their largest outflows in more than three months at the end of February. Investors also pulled money out of European bond funds but less than a tenth of the withdrawals from stocks.

"In order to improve the relative valuation of European equities, you had to take the average government bond yield down to German-type levels," Andrew Cole, manager of the Baring Multi Asset Fund, said.

Germany's 10-year bond, regarded as the safest bet in euro zone debt markets, yielded 1.8 percent on Thursday while Italian 10-year yields were just under 5 percent, having fallen from record highs of more than 7 percent hit in November 2011.

SLUGGISH PROFIT GROWTH

Cole said he held Italian government bonds, which he still saw as offering "an equity-like return", and U.S. equities, while he steered clear of euro zone shares, which he expected to suffer from sluggish profit growth.

"I can see that the comparative attraction (of European equities) is improving," Cole said. "It will be a while, however, before you have fully discounted the poor earnings outlook," he added, cautioning any earnings-driven rally in Europe was unlikely to materialise until next year.

Many fund managers have piled into U.S. stocks to capture their exposure to healthier economic growth in the United States, EPFR Global data showed.

This better outlook did not seem to be factored into consensus estimates, which still pointed to higher earnings growth expectations for the euro zone than for the United States, Datastream data showed, suggesting further estimate downgrades in Europe were likely.

While the equity risk premium on U.S. shares was not as high as in Europe, it was still elevated in historical terms at 8.9 percent over the Treasury yield.

While the equity risk premium is widely used, particularly by long-term investors, strategists at French brokerage Cheuvreux played down the significance for equities of the current elevated premium, given that sovereign bonds were artificially boosted by central bank action.

They said the recent rally in euro zone equities, which was mainly driven by a relative lull in the debt crisis after the ECB cash splurge, was bound to crash against the lack of earnings growth and give way to a correction.

"There is clearly a huge deficiency, one that feeds investor scepticism: there is little economic growth in most of Europe and the slowdown in earnings growth has not yet been reversed," they wrote in a note.

They expected a "period of vulnerability", which would only end once corporate profits picked up at some point "beyond Q3", triggering a rally that would see shares rise 50 percent from last September's lows.

This would take the Euro STOXX 50 to around 3,100 points, up around 24 percent from current levels. (Graphics by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)