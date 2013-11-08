* European companies head for worst earnings in two years
* Third-quarter top lines disappoint more than earnings
* Unfavourable currency to blame, trend seen reversing
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 8 European companies are on track
for their worst earnings season in two years, yet investors are
taking the disappointment in their stride and forecasting an
early reversal of the hit to revenues from a strong euro.
The resilience of European equities, up 14 percent in 2013
to a five-year high this week, shows investors buoyed by central
banks' easy money are still moving into stocks from other assets
in search of higher returns and betting that strengthening
economic data will feed into higher earnings.
Three-quarters of the way through the results season,
Thomson Reuters data shows half of the STOXX Europe 600 firms
have missed third-quarter earnings forecasts, up from
42 percent in the second quarter and on track for their biggest
disappointment since the second quarter of 2011.
The revenue front is even more bleak, with 64 percent of the
companies missing sales forecasts, suggesting earnings, to a
degree, had been propped up by falling costs.
Throughout the financial crisis, companies clawed up profits
by cutting costs and now need revenues to improve if earnings
are to keep growing.
"A lesson from the earnings season is that sales have been
missing, but earnings are looking OK. This would suggest that
foreign exchange is having a big influence, suppressing input
costs but eroding overseas revenues," Graham Bishop, senior
equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"Emerging markets-focused companies appear most hit, whether
through forex or, more worryingly, volumes."
Analysts at Barclays, HSBC, Allianz Global Investors and
Coutts also cited adverse currency movements as a key factor for
the weaker sales numbers, with European exporters finding it
harder to compete on price abroad and seeing their foreign
currency revenues worth less and less in euros.
Of the 15 biggest sales misses by European blue chip firms,
six had been driven in large part by adverse currency movements,
the companies said.
Luxury goods group Richemont was the latest to warn
currencies were likely to weigh on its results, joining on
Friday a long list including Germany's top drugmaker Bayer
and the world's top chemicals maker by sales, BASF
.
While Thursday's interest rate cut by the European Central
Bank may weigh on the euro, the currency has risen 8
percent against the dollar between July and late October and set
a two-year peak against the dollar and a basket of currencies
.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate a 10 percent weakening in
the dollar typically takes earnings down by 5.5 percent,
suggesting the euro/dollar move in the third quarter
could have hit earnings by 2-3 percent, on aggregate.
The euro also gained sharply against Asian and Latin
American currencies. StarMine data showed that 90 percent of the
European companies which make half or more of their sales in
emerging markets, missed revenue forecasts.
HELP FROM ECB
Analysts reckoned the poor showing on revenues in the
July-September period was not likely to filter through to the
next quarters due to the region's positive economic prospects,
an improving earnings momentum and a weaker outlook for the
euro.
"If the euro stays high relative to its main trading
currencies, it will continue to be a problem. However, the
surprise rate cut by the ECB is likely to put downward pressure
on the single currency," Barclays analyst Alex Stewart said.
The euro fell to a seven-week low against the dollar
after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a
record 0.25 percent on Thursday and said policy would remain
accommodative for as long as necessary.
"We forecast decent earnings growth and margin expansion
next year as a more positive economic backdrop supports the top
line and gives a boost to operating margins in Europe," said
Robert Parkes, equity analyst at HSBC.
Europe's earnings momentum, which measures upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of the total, has improved from minus
3.4 percent in July to minus 2.1 percent, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream shows, although downgrades still exceed
upgrades.
"Equity markets have (been) relatively sanguine on the
uninspiring earnings season so far. Looking at the marked
improvements in leading indicators like PMI, investors seem
prepared to exercise patience with corporate earnings for
another quarter," Stefan Rondorf, equity strategist at Allianz
Global Investors.
"We think this patience is justified as we see recovery
dynamics in developed economies are intact and gradually
broadening. Investors should be alert, but not worried."