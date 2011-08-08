Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Cash Markets on Monday invoked a rule to smooth trading at the market open, as futures pointed to a drop of more than 2 percent.
Rule 48 allows the exchange to suspend price indications that help determine the floor price at the open during regular sessions. Bypassing the requirement helps speed the beginning of trading.
Among the triggers for invoking the rule are "substantial activity in the futures market before the open," according to the exchange's website.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 28.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 248 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 48.75 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.